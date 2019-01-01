About this product
Prism's 'The Basics' is perfect for the glass collector on a budget. This bong starts your prism collection from its most basic form. From this step you can purchase new percs as they come out and build your collection up. The beaker and mouth piece are all 5mm thick glass and the joint is 18mm. Comes with downstem and bowl.
Prism Water Pipes is a water pipe manufacturing company. Our mission is to modify the water pipe by design to eliminate issues based around breaking glass, cleaning, and the simple fact that you cannot change a solid glass piece after it's been purchased. This is all done through the modular concept. Using our aluminum couplers, and US glass manufacturing process we are able to achieve a perfect seal making the piece air tight and allowing the owner to handle it as if it were a solid piece of glass.