 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Hit Girl

Hit Girl

by Progressive Grow Labs

Write a review
Progressive Grow Labs Cannabis Flower Hit Girl

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Sweet and tantalizing extreme fruit loop-like flavors Notable psychoactive properties that encourage creativity Extraordinary terpene profiles are highlighted in concentrates (produces psychoactive effects with loud terpene profiles). Hit Girl’s overall experience is one of chillaxing. Stoney and dopey and hazy all at the same time. Relaxed, but elevated in mind and spirit. There’s a quiet playfulness to the high. So what makes her such an unholy assassin? At her core she’s really just a blend of 9 Pound Hammer and Blood Wreck,

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Progressive Grow Labs Logo
We strive to produce exceptional medicine for Oklahoma’s medical marijuana patients by ongoing development of new and better products! Progressive Grow Lab’s success stems from our ongoing effort to develop and improve the products for dispensaries. Our goal is the patient’s goal: to improve quality of life by providing exceptional medicine. We strive to achieve this through consistent high quality and consistency in dosing. Progressive Grow Labs is for a free and fair "craft cannabis" marketplace, where experienced cannabis growers and dispensaries create jobs and develop new products and services through innovation and sustainable agriculture.