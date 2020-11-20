Sweet and tantalizing extreme fruit loop-like flavors Notable psychoactive properties that encourage creativity Extraordinary terpene profiles are highlighted in concentrates (produces psychoactive effects with loud terpene profiles). Hit Girl’s overall experience is one of chillaxing. Stoney and dopey and hazy all at the same time. Relaxed, but elevated in mind and spirit. There’s a quiet playfulness to the high. So what makes her such an unholy assassin? At her core she’s really just a blend of 9 Pound Hammer and Blood Wreck,

