  3. Progressive Grow Labs

Progressive Grow Labs

About Progressive Grow Labs

We strive to produce exceptional medicine for Oklahoma’s medical marijuana patients by ongoing development of new and better products! Progressive Grow Lab’s success stems from our ongoing effort to develop and improve the products for dispensaries. Our goal is the patient’s goal: to improve quality of life by providing exceptional medicine. We strive to achieve this through consistent high quality and consistency in dosing. Progressive Grow Labs is for a free and fair "craft cannabis" marketplace, where experienced cannabis growers and dispensaries create jobs and develop new products and services through innovation and sustainable agriculture.

Available in

United States, Oklahoma