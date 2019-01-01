About this product

Capable of reaching temperatures up to 350° C, the Prohibited In the 5th Degree Dabber Cartridge provides a mess-free experience that puts you in total control of your dab experience. A convenient, drop-in magnetic cartridge features a removable glass airflow channel for easy maintenance between uses. The replaceable tip utilizes a Quartz / Titanium heating element, allowing for precise dosage and conservation of your concentrates. This touch-and-go device eliminates the need for concentrates tools and messy loading. A convenient built-in silicon reservoir stores your concentrates safely inside the magnetic base when not in use. And unlike traditional dabbing tools, the 5th Degree Dabber is self-contained and made for use on-the-go. Simply press the activation button to heat the tip, touch the heated tip directly into your concentrates, and enjoy! The Prohibited in the 5th Degree Dabber Cartridge includes: 1 Dabber Cartridge 1 Quartz + Titanium Tip 1 End Cap with Concentrates Reservoir