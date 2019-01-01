 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Prohibited In the 5th Degree - Dry Herb Cartridge

Prohibited In the 5th Degree - Dry Herb Cartridge

by Prohibited Vapor

Write a review
Prohibited Vapor Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Prohibited In the 5th Degree - Dry Herb Cartridge
Prohibited Vapor Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Prohibited In the 5th Degree - Dry Herb Cartridge

$39.99MSRP

About this product

he In the 5th Degree Dry Herb Cartridge features a conduction oven to transform your favorite dry herb into thick, flavorful vapor. Conduction heating pairs with smart technology to automatically heat to optimal temperature faster than any other device on the market. Be sure to grind your dry herb before filling the cartridge; this allows for more uniform heating and better performance. Twist off the mouthpiece of the cartridge and fill with ground dry herb, making sure not to over fill. Replace the mouthpiece of the cartridge and drop into the cartridge chamber. Press and hold the activation button on your In the 5th Degree device until the LED Perimeter glows red. Once the LED Perimeter turns green, begin puffing. You will not need to push the activation button again to vape. Your Prohibited In the 5th Degree device will automatically cut off 150 seconds after the LED Perimeter turns green, blinking three times before cut off.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Prohibited Vapor Logo
The most versatile vaporizers in the industry -- optimized for dry herbs and wax concentrates. 🚫💨