About this product

he In the 5th Degree Dry Herb Cartridge features a conduction oven to transform your favorite dry herb into thick, flavorful vapor. Conduction heating pairs with smart technology to automatically heat to optimal temperature faster than any other device on the market. Be sure to grind your dry herb before filling the cartridge; this allows for more uniform heating and better performance. Twist off the mouthpiece of the cartridge and fill with ground dry herb, making sure not to over fill. Replace the mouthpiece of the cartridge and drop into the cartridge chamber. Press and hold the activation button on your In the 5th Degree device until the LED Perimeter glows red. Once the LED Perimeter turns green, begin puffing. You will not need to push the activation button again to vape. Your Prohibited In the 5th Degree device will automatically cut off 150 seconds after the LED Perimeter turns green, blinking three times before cut off.