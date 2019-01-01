 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. CBD-Rich 20:1 Cannabis Capsules

CBD-Rich 20:1 Cannabis Capsules

by Proof

Write a review
Proof Concentrates Ingestible CBD-Rich 20:1 Cannabis Capsules
Proof Concentrates Ingestible CBD-Rich 20:1 Cannabis Capsules

About this product

Our 20:1 strength is 20 parts CBD for every 1 part THC. This high-CBD, low-THC formula is ideal for those new to cannabis or who are not looking for a psychoactive “high,” but seeking a remedy for sleeplessness, anxiety, or inflammation. Our Capsules are Vegan and Gluten free.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Proof Logo
At Proof, we aim to make cannabis products more accessible and affordable. We first started making our CBD capsules and tinctures for friends, family, and other members of our medical collective, and saw amazing results. When we went into dispensaries though, it always shocked us to see the expensive prices for CBD. We decided we could do it better, and much more affordably. Proof products offer all the same benefits you're accustomed to with clean, healthy, cannabis-derived CBD at a reasonable price. Follow us on instagram @proofextracts