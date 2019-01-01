At Proof, we aim to make cannabis products more accessible and affordable. We first started making our CBD capsules and tinctures for friends, family, and other members of our medical collective, and saw amazing results. When we went into dispensaries though, it always shocked us to see the expensive prices for CBD. We decided we could do it better, and much more affordably. Proof products offer all the same benefits you're accustomed to with clean, healthy, cannabis-derived CBD at a reasonable price. Follow us on instagram @proofextracts