Mint and Orange tinctures both 500mg's each. Cooling Mint and the crisp Orange tincture set is a perfect kit that will last for months! Medicinal Benefits: Anti-anxiety Anti-oxidant Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Non-psychoactive Neuroprotective Agent Maximum endocannabinoid system boost Consumption: Sublingual use (under the tongue) has been reported to offer the highest absorption rate for CBD, or mix straight into foods where citrus is typically used (salads, juices, marinades etc.). We recommend 5-10mg doses, 2-3 times per day as needed. Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Citrus Extract, Cannabidiol (CBD)