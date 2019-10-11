 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  Tincture Set: Flavorless, Mint, and Orange 500MG's each

Tincture Set: Flavorless, Mint, and Orange 500MG's each

by Proper CBD

Proper CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Tincture Set: Flavorless, Mint, and Orange 500MG's each

Set includes an Orange, Mint, and Flavorless tincture all 500mg each. Warming Orange, cooling mint, and the flavorless tincture set is a perfect kit that will last for months! +99% pure CBD, Includes free shipping! Medicinal Benefits: Anti-anxiety Anti-oxidant Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Non-psychoactive Neuroprotective Agent Maximum endocannabinoid system boost Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Citrus/Mint extracts, Cannabidiol (CBD)

FibroWarrior83

This is the one I buy because I like them all and I got a nice little deal!

AllisonW1

Great deal right here! Not a bad flavor in the bunch!

RichardsRight1

Great deal right here. This is the product I always order. None of them are bad!

Offering 99%+ CBD products. Flavored and Tasteless tinctures. Lab tested, dosage compliant. ONLINE SALES available