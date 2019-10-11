FibroWarrior83
This is the one I buy because I like them all and I got a nice little deal!
$125.99MSRP
Set includes an Orange, Mint, and Flavorless tincture all 500mg each. Warming Orange, cooling mint, and the flavorless tincture set is a perfect kit that will last for months! +99% pure CBD, Includes free shipping! Medicinal Benefits: Anti-anxiety Anti-oxidant Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Non-psychoactive Neuroprotective Agent Maximum endocannabinoid system boost Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Citrus/Mint extracts, Cannabidiol (CBD)
Great deal right here! Not a bad flavor in the bunch!
