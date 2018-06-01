SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
The “First Ever Pocket Nail”, the Puffco Plus features a coil-less chamber designed to mimic the function of a ceramic nail. The Puffco Plus delivers discreet sensation for the connoisseur. “No Coils, No Glues, No Compromises.” - Puffco
on June 1st, 2018
Vapes great, form factor is generally awesome, but it has some problems: This comes with two chambers. One burned out within two months, the other had its heating element break off within a year. I got a replacement and it's lasted ok so far, though. My biggest peeve with this pen is how rage-inducingly unstable it is when you stand it up on a table or desk. All it takes is the tiniest bump of the desk for it to wobble and fall over. I have no idea why they didn't make the bottom completely flat, but it's so annoying that I'm strongly considering throwing it away in favor of something that doesn't make me want to scream and pull my own hair out every time it falls over at the slightest provocation.
on September 21st, 2017
Very useful for the pug on the go. Easy to load and vape! I love it!!! Sometimes the metal pin from the chamber sticks to battery which makes the chamber useless. Keep an eye out for this (clean it) and you will not have any complaints.