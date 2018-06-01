 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Puffco

The “First Ever Pocket Nail”, the Puffco Plus features a coil-less chamber designed to mimic the function of a ceramic nail. The Puffco Plus delivers discreet sensation for the connoisseur. “No Coils, No Glues, No Compromises.” - Puffco

Vapes great, form factor is generally awesome, but it has some problems: This comes with two chambers. One burned out within two months, the other had its heating element break off within a year. I got a replacement and it's lasted ok so far, though. My biggest peeve with this pen is how rage-inducingly unstable it is when you stand it up on a table or desk. All it takes is the tiniest bump of the desk for it to wobble and fall over. I have no idea why they didn't make the bottom completely flat, but it's so annoying that I'm strongly considering throwing it away in favor of something that doesn't make me want to scream and pull my own hair out every time it falls over at the slightest provocation.

Very useful for the pug on the go. Easy to load and vape! I love it!!! Sometimes the metal pin from the chamber sticks to battery which makes the chamber useless. Keep an eye out for this (clean it) and you will not have any complaints.

Award winning technology. Industry leading innovation. Designed and engineered in Brooklyn, NY