noxypaws on June 1st, 2018

Vapes great, form factor is generally awesome, but it has some problems: This comes with two chambers. One burned out within two months, the other had its heating element break off within a year. I got a replacement and it's lasted ok so far, though. My biggest peeve with this pen is how rage-inducingly unstable it is when you stand it up on a table or desk. All it takes is the tiniest bump of the desk for it to wobble and fall over. I have no idea why they didn't make the bottom completely flat, but it's so annoying that I'm strongly considering throwing it away in favor of something that doesn't make me want to scream and pull my own hair out every time it falls over at the slightest provocation.