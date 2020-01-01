 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. Puffco Plus Prism

Puffco Plus Prism

by Puffco

Write a review
Puffco Storage Concentrate Storage Puffco Plus Prism

$9.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Puffco Plus Prism is our revolutionary storage container. Creating accessibility, the Puffco Plus Prism can be used in two practical ways as a loading holster and cleaning holster. Created by our in-house engineers; the Puffco Plus Prism is crafted from Platinum-Cured Silicone offering the ideal amount of storage.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Puffco Logo
Award winning technology. Industry leading innovation. Designed and engineered in Brooklyn, NY