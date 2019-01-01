 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Puffing Bird

$14.99MSRP

This kit allows the user to have full control over how much they intake every time. Package Contains: 1 x 10mm Titanium Nail 1 x 10mm Quartz Nail 1 x Glass Dabber Dish 1 x Mini Glass Body 1 x Retaining clip 1 x Gift box. *The joint sizes in the set are all 10mm * Concentrates Simplified * The Honey Straw Nectar Collector is the new way to vape concentrates. * No Dabbers, Domes or Nails needed * Heat the tip, dip into concentrate in the glass dish (that is included).Since it is water filtered it has the smoothest concentrate hit there is, not harsh like a traditional nail so you can take a huge hit. If you like that hard hit can also be used without filling with water. * Convenient, Portable and Spill Proof.* Step1: Put wax on a dish Step2: Torch the glass tip Step3: Burn the wax with the tip Step4: Smoke being filtered in the middle glass piece https://puffingbird.com/products/10mm-titanium-quartz-tip-mini-nectar-collector-gift-box-set-by-puffing-bird

One Stop Dabbing, Best Online Headshop 2018