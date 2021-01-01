About this product

The APX Smoker hits like a standard glass pipe - except without a lighter- just the push of a button! No more flames or butane taste! The Smoker's incredible 7-second heat time (reaching 950 - 1094 degrees F) comes from its powerful 1100 mAh battery and self-cleaning ceramic power pad heating element. Once heated, this palm-sized combustion pipe will deliver on-demand hits, again and again, at the push of a button. Other features of this remarkable electric pipe include a hand blown glass mouthpiece (the Blackout edition has a metal mouthpiece), 1.5 hour use time, a 1.5 hour charge time via USB, a heat indicator, battery life indicator, and a 5-minute auto turn off function for safety. Covered by a 1 year limited warranty.