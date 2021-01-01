 Loading…

Pulsar APX Smoker Electric Pipe

by Pulsar Vaporizers

Pulsar APX Smoker Electric Pipe
About this product

The APX Smoker hits like a standard glass pipe - except without a lighter- just the push of a button! No more flames or butane taste! The Smoker's incredible 7-second heat time (reaching 950 - 1094 degrees F) comes from its powerful 1100 mAh battery and self-cleaning ceramic power pad heating element. Once heated, this palm-sized combustion pipe will deliver on-demand hits, again and again, at the push of a button. Other features of this remarkable electric pipe include a hand blown glass mouthpiece (the Blackout edition has a metal mouthpiece), 1.5 hour use time, a 1.5 hour charge time via USB, a heat indicator, battery life indicator, and a 5-minute auto turn off function for safety. Covered by a 1 year limited warranty.

About this brand

Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.

