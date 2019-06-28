 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Testers & meters
  5. Pulse One

Pulse One

by Pulse Labs

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Pulse Labs Growing Testers & Meters Pulse One
Pulse Labs Growing Testers & Meters Pulse One
Pulse Labs Growing Testers & Meters Pulse One
Pulse Labs Growing Testers & Meters Pulse One
Pulse Labs Growing Testers & Meters Pulse One

$199.00MSRP

About this product

Dial In Your Environment, Dial In Your Outcome! Pulse One is a wifi connected grow room monitor for temperature, humidity, VPD & light with app, data logging and alerts allowing you to see in to your grow room 24/7 on your phone or PC and gives you a heads up whenever your plants could get damaged by environmental conditions. Contact us to discuss international orders. GetPulse.co

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Ishin

I've got one and rather enjoy it. It tells me what's going on in my grow and will alert me if something starts to get way out of whack. Excellent piece for those looking to monitor their grow and still do things yourself.

About this brand

Pulse Labs Logo
Los Angeles based IOT company for grow room sensors and app for data logging and alerts Grow your biggest plants and get maximum yields with Pulse One Sensor tracking your growroom environment and alerting you if you should have a dangerous reading in temperature, humidity, light or VPD. Know what's going on in your growroom when you're not home and be the first to know when your plants need help. Visit our Instagram @getpulse.co Order online at GetPulse.co