Pulse Labs
Pulse One
About this product
Dial In Your Environment, Dial In Your Outcome!
Pulse One is a wifi connected grow room monitor for temperature, humidity, VPD & light with app, data logging and alerts allowing you to see in to your grow room 24/7 on your phone or PC and gives you a heads up whenever your plants could get damaged by environmental conditions.
Contact us to discuss international orders.
GetPulse.co
