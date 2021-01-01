Loading…
Logo for the brand Pulse Labs

Pulse Labs

Pulse One

About this product

Dial In Your Environment, Dial In Your Outcome!
Pulse One is a wifi connected grow room monitor for temperature, humidity, VPD & light with app, data logging and alerts allowing you to see in to your grow room 24/7 on your phone or PC and gives you a heads up whenever your plants could get damaged by environmental conditions.
Contact us to discuss international orders.
GetPulse.co
