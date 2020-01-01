 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Pulse Labs
Pulse Labs Cover Photo

Pulse Labs

Wifi growroom monitor & app with temp, humidity, light & VPD

Immediately start logging data and receiving alerts on your phone and PC
Immediately start logging data and receiving alerts on your phone and PC
One small device for monitoring temperature, humidity, light and VPD
One small device for monitoring temperature, humidity, light and VPD
Pulse One available online @getpulse.co
Pulse One available online @getpulse.co

About Pulse Labs

Los Angeles based IOT company for grow room sensors and app for data logging and alerts Grow your biggest plants and get maximum yields with Pulse One Sensor tracking your growroom environment and alerting you if you should have a dangerous reading in temperature, humidity, light or VPD. Know what's going on in your growroom when you're not home and be the first to know when your plants need help. Visit our Instagram @getpulse.co Order online at GetPulse.co

Testers & meters

more products

Available in

Worldwide, Canada, United States