  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. "Popeye" Pipe - Uniquely Designed Cleanable Brass Pipe from Hawai'i

"Popeye" Pipe - Uniquely Designed Cleanable Brass Pipe from Hawai'i

by Punchbowl Pipes Hawaii

$39.95MSRP

Popeye Pipe evolved from our popular Brass Cob Pipe. We tried to call it with other names but everyone who first saw it would say, "hey that's Popeye's pipe!" Made with finest craftsmanship and features an elegant appearance, Popeye Pipe makes a nice addition to your pipe collections. The top and bottom of the pipe can both be unscrewed and removed for easy cleaning. No screen needed. Large chamber cools smoke and traps tar and debris. Comes with hardshell pocket case. Made in Hawai'i, USA.

About this brand

I'm a brass pipe maker in the beautiful city of Honolulu, Hawai'i. We utilize modern CAD design and precision CNC machining in making of our pipes. All our brass pipes are unique to us. We release new designs every now and then. Check out great reviews left by our customers on on our website, Etsy, Amazon and Google. Search Punchbowl Pipes Hawaii. Mahalo.