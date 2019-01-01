 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Aspen Valley Hemp CBD Cigarettes

Aspen Valley Hemp CBD Cigarettes

by Pure CBD Exchange

Write a review
Pure CBD Exchange Other Miscellaneous Aspen Valley Hemp CBD Cigarettes

$15.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Twenty hemp CBD flower pre-rolled cigarettes per pack. What’s the difference between Hemp Cigarettes and Pre-Rolled Joints? Hemp Cigarettes are made of a leafier shake material in order to burn and pack correctly. They are more of a tobacco substitute than a potent CBD flower. Our pre-rolled joints are larger, and made of premium ground bud, just like what is sold in our jars. Our cigarettes blend has around 10% CBD, with less than 0.3% delta-9 THC. Each pack contains 20 pre-rolled cigarettes with about 0.85g of material each. What is CBD Flower? CBD Flower is the actual plant material that CBD Oil products are extracted from. However, we have separated out the buds, which hold the majority of cannabinoid contents. This creates a non-psychoactive hemp flower that individuals may smoke, consume, cook with, and more.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Pure CBD Exchange Logo
Hemp-Derived CBD Tinctures, Oils, Topicals, Extracts, and Vape.