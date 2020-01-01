 Loading…
Pure Gummies 300mg Watermelon

by Pure Edibles

Pure Edibles Edibles Candy Pure Gummies 300mg Watermelon

300mg Gummies infused with Broad Spectrum Distillate. Comes in both Sativa and Indica. Flavors: Watermelon, Mango, and Fruit Punch. Vegan, Gluten-Free & Made with Pectin!

About this brand

Pure Edibles & Concentrates is Arizona's premier state-licensed cannabis infusion company. Pure was founded by medical patients that shared a common goal: making more affordable products accessible to every patient without compromising quality. All of our products are full-spectrum and Gluten-Free. Available at licensed dispensaries throughout Arizona.