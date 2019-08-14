THC Indica Transdermal Patch 20mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$19.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Is pain stopping you from doing what you love? Say hello to pain-free living! Pure Ratios Award-winning CBD Patches are the easiest and safest way to get back to living an active lifestyle with much less pain. ● Our unique Patent-pending Reservoir will help you get pain relief for 3-4 days (up to 96 hours). No need to put on a new patch multiple times a day. ● The topical delivery of CBD bypasses the digestive process for undiluted absorption of cannabinoids directly into the bloodstream. You get fast-acting effects with constant long-term relief. ● Our water-proof adhesive stays put to allow prolonged adhesion to the skin surface. You can just set it and forget it for up to 96 hours. ● Naturally pure, additive free, and hypoallergenic. ● Packed with natural ingredients to give you extra health benefits: virgin avocado oil, extra virgin coconut oil, virgin sweet almond oil, aloe, and shea olein.
on August 14th, 2019
When it comes to patches, it’s not so much the strain that matters.
on October 20th, 2018
If you have pain that wakes you up at night and can't get enough sleep, try this! I had four good night's sleep with one patch, and next to no pain all day. It was really amazing.
on July 22nd, 2018
I purchase this from my local dispensary after doing a lot of research online. There are mixed opinions on the effectiveness of topicals. As much as I wish those product worked for me; it ultimately didn't. I felt no pain relief. I still left the patch on for the suggested 96 hours, but sadly will not purchase this again. I would consider purchasing other product to try from this company, however. I found their website full of good information, and their products are based in good science.