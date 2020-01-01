THC Indica Transdermal Patch 20mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$19.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Is pain stopping you from doing what you love? Say hello to pain-free living! Pure Ratios Award-winning CBD Patches are the easiest and safest way to get back to living an active lifestyle with much less pain. ● Our unique Patent-pending Reservoir will help you get pain relief for 3-4 days (up to 96 hours). No need to put on a new patch multiple times a day. ● The topical delivery of CBD bypasses the digestive process for undiluted absorption of cannabinoids directly into the bloodstream. You get fast-acting effects with constant long-term relief. ● Our water-proof adhesive stays put to allow prolonged adhesion to the skin surface. You can just set it and forget it for up to 96 hours. ● Naturally pure, additive free, and hypoallergenic. ● Packed with natural ingredients to give you extra health benefits: virgin avocado oil, extra virgin coconut oil, virgin sweet almond oil, aloe, and shea olein.
Be the first to review this product.