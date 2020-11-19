 Loading…

Sativa

Pure Dabbable - Green Crack

by Pure Vape

Pure Vape Concentrates Ingestible Pure Dabbable - Green Crack

About this product

Pure® Dabbables is a potent concentration of activated THC made from Premium cannabis strains. Pure® oil is extracted and purified then blended with our unique terpene profiles to create a fully edible and ready to smoke product. You can now enjoy 1000mg of all natural Pure® oil. Dab it, eat it, roll it up and enjoy it!

About this brand

Pure Vape Logo
At Pure Vape, we produce clean, 100% natural cannabis oil that is safely extracted with state-of-the-art CO2 machinery. To maintain consistency and the highest standards in purity, every batch is lab tested before and after extraction. Find a variety of our products from concentrates, to vapes, to cartridges.

About this strain

Green Crack

Green Crack
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene
  Pinene

Green Crack is a potent sativa strain known for its energizing effects. But don't let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack's sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a 'C') or Green Cush instead.

