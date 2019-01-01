 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Beauty
  5. HempWorx Cath Bombs CBD Bath Box

HempWorx Cath Bombs CBD Bath Box

by HempWorx DirectlyHemp | Canada & USA

Write a review
HempWorx DirectlyHemp | Canada & USA Hemp CBD Beauty HempWorx Cath Bombs CBD Bath Box
HempWorx DirectlyHemp | Canada & USA Hemp CBD Beauty HempWorx Cath Bombs CBD Bath Box

$49.00MSRP

About this product

HempWorx Bath Bombs CBD Bath Box The latest member of the HempWorx product line – CBD Bath Bombs. Get a box of 4 for $49.00. Each bomb contains 10mg of CBD and 100mg of Hemp Seed Oil. With four fantastic pleasing scents in every box! Natural Lavender calms and soothes frayed nerves. Get pumped up with Lemongrass. Feel refreshed and invigorated with Sea Salt. Cleans and refine with Citrus scent. Your bath turns into a luxury CBD spa so you’ll never want to leave the tub! Oh, and your skin will feel like it was drenched in moisture… soft and touchable! https://directlyhemp.com Citrus HempWorx Bath Bombs Ingredients: 100mg of hemp seed oil, 10mg of hemp-derived CBD, Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Magnesium Sulfate, Potassium Bitartrate, Witch Hazel, Citrus Essential Oils Lemongrass CBD Bath Bomb Ingredients: 100mg of hemp seed oil, 10mg of hemp-derived CBD, Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Magnesium Sulfate, Potassium Bitartrate, Witch Hazel, Lemongrass Essential Oils Lavender CBD Bath Bomb Ingredients: 100mg of hemp seed oil, 10mg of hemp-derived CBD, Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Magnesium Sulfate, Potassium Bitartrate, Witch Hazel, Lavender Essential Oils Sea Salt HempWorx Bath Bombs Ingredients: 100mg of hemp seed oil, 10mg of hemp-derived CBD, Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Magnesium Sulfate, Potassium Bitartrate, Witch Hazel, Sea Salt How to Use HempWorx Bath Bombs: Fill your bathtub with desired temperature water and drop your fizzy CBD bath bomb into the water and watch the action. Soak for at least 20-30 minutes so that the CBD and hemp oil can be absorbed and you experience the full benefits of your Bath Bomb bath!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

HempWorx DirectlyHemp | Canada & USA Logo
Shop Official HempWorx Full Spectrum, Organic Hemp CBD Oil 250mg, CBD Oil 500mg & 750mg, HempWorx 500mg & 750mg THC Free, HempWorx Relief CBD Pain Rub Cream, HempWorx Renew Anti Aging Cream, HempWorx Revive Collagen Cream, HempWorx CBD Coffee, HempWorx CBD Coffee Creamers, HempWorx CBD Pet Treats and CBD Oil, HempWorx CBD Bath Bombs, Free HempWorx Sample Packs, HempWorx Value Packs and Affilaite Opportunities. https://directlyhemp.com CBD Canada, CBD USA