  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. HempWorx CBD Pet Treats

HempWorx CBD Pet Treats

by HempWorx DirectlyHemp | Canada & USA

$39.00MSRP

About this product

HempWorx Hemp CBD Dog Treats Your dog has an Endocannabinoid systems just like you and can benefit from CBD as well. Just google any condition and dog etc and you will find a load of information! HempWorx dogs are happy dogs! Our Pet Products Formulated by a vet, HempWorx has 2.5mg Dog Treats for dogs. Good for Your Dog Treats HempWorx CBD Dog Treats are corn free, grain free, and soy free. USA Grown & Manufactured Our dog treats are 100% Made in the USA, non-gmo and contain zero artificial ingredients. Risk Free Guarantee You can purchase our dog CBD treats online risk free! If you don’t like your purchase, send it back within 60 days for a refund, excluding shipping. Activate Your Pets CB2 Receptors HempWorx pet products activate the CB2 receptors for your dog, which studies have shown that it may help optimize overall health and balance. Save $$. Buy a 4 pack, which is actually 8 products total for $199! Mix and match. HempWorx products are US Hemp Authority Approved! HempWorx Dog Treat Sales Online Shop Now https://directlyhemp.com

About this brand

Shop Official HempWorx Full Spectrum, Organic Hemp CBD Oil 250mg, CBD Oil 500mg & 750mg, HempWorx 500mg & 750mg THC Free, HempWorx Relief CBD Pain Rub Cream, HempWorx Renew Anti Aging Cream, HempWorx Revive Collagen Cream, HempWorx CBD Coffee, HempWorx CBD Coffee Creamers, HempWorx CBD Pet Treats and CBD Oil, HempWorx CBD Bath Bombs, Free HempWorx Sample Packs, HempWorx Value Packs and Affilaite Opportunities. https://directlyhemp.com CBD Canada, CBD USA