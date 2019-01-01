 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Infused Lip Balm - Peppermint

by purehempshop

CBD Infused Lip Balm - Peppermint

$9.50MSRP

About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/creams/products/cbd-infused-lip-balm-peppermint PRODUCT BENEFITS: Our CBD Infused Lip Balm comes in two delightful flavors: Peppermint and Coconut Lime. We use natural, organic ingredients that won’t leave your lips feeling oily or greasy. The flavors are natural and simple. Peppermint has a soothing effect on the lips, while the Coconut Lime helps rejuvenate and tastes delicious. These are two lip balm containers you’re guaranteed not to misplace! KEY BENEFITS: Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Our Lip Balms should be used to heal cracked lips, protect them from dangerous UV rays in sunny conditions, and to lock in moisture. The active CBD will also help deal with anxiety, stress, and a host of other issues. HOW TO USE: Apply directly to the lips as needed. Massage gently.

About this brand

Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!