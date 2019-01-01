 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD Pain Relief Spray - 60mg

CBD Pain Relief Spray - 60mg

by purehempshop

$25.00MSRP

About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/sprays/products/pain-relief-spray-60mg PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Pure Hemp now brings you Pain Relief CBD Oral Spray in a on the go 8ml bottle. Our CBD spray delivers a high level dose of hemp-derived CBD into your mouth with each spray, allowing for the most effective and quickest absorption. We take our 99% Pure CBD isolate and break it down to a small molecular size allowing the CBD to become water soluble. Along with CBD we’ve created a blend of other natural ingredients such as Turmacine, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Lecithin, and Potassium Sorbate. No longer will you have to deal with the side effects of prescription drugs to deal with your pain. CBD is known to help with pain management, inflammation, arthritis, stress and anxiety! KEY BENEFITS: Pain Relief CBD (Hemp Extracted) Use of other pain relieving ingredients such as: Turmacine Coconut Oil Sunflower Lecithin Potassium Natural Flavor CONTAINER: 8ml Travel size bottle 60mg of CBD per bottle HOW TO USE: Adults, spray six (6) sprays into mouth daily as desired.

About this brand

Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!