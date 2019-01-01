About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/creams/products/daily-skin-re-energizer PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Our Skin Re-energizer is great for an on-the-go boost throughout the day. Use this cream to ensure that your skin stays hydrated throughout the day. It will also help you to maintain a healthy appearance, both visually and to the touch. You’ll stay the radiant beam you are with a natural glow. A healthy dose of CBD will also help you maintain an elevated mood and a positive outlook during the day. We also use Avocado Oil, which is known to act as a natural sunblock, help chafing, and calm itchy skin. KEY BENEFITS: Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD infused re-energizer to give your face a boost and keep both your mind and body sharp throughout the day. CBD can also reduce inflammation, itchiness, and any other facial pain you might experience. CONTAINER: 1 oz./30ml Frosted PG Jar HOW TO USE: Apply a dime sized amount to the face and neck. Massage gently into the skin for thirty seconds. Use 2-3 times a day.