PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Our CBD Face Cleanser is absolutely necessary to maintain clean skin and to ensure you get your daily dose of nature's best medicine. The cleanser can help you deal with pain, depression, and a host of other issues while ensuring you scrub away excess oil and other dirt that accumulates throughout the day. We also use Peppermint Oil, which is a natural antiseptic, and Aloe Leaf extract, which helps with inflammation and redness. KEY BENEFITS: Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hempseed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD face cleanser to help deal with acne, redness, excessively oily skin, and small abrasions. HOW TO USE: Gently apply a dime sized amount onto wet skin. Cover all areas of the skin using a circular motion. Rinse with a warm, damp cloth. CONTAINER: 4 oz./118ml Bottle