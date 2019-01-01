 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly



Skunk Haze Cartridges - 100mg

by purehempshop

$35.00MSRP

About this product

https://purehempshop.com/collections/vape/products/skunk-haze-cartridges-100mg PRODUCT BENEFITS: Our pre-filled cartridges is one of the best products in our line, giving you the highest concentration of our unique blend. They come in a standard 510-threaded* 1ml cartridge and are available in 100mg and 200mg. KEY BENEFITS: Our CBD products are highly regarded for their premium quality content. We use only the finest hemp seed in our extraction process, striving to provide patients with superior medicine. Use our CBD e-liquid to assist in dealing with anxiety, seizures, multiple sclerosis, appetite restoration, nausea, and a host of other ailments. CONCENTRATIONS: 100mg of CBD in 1ml INGREDIENTS: Cannabidoil (isolate CBD), 80/20 VG/PG, natural hemp HOW TO USE: Just screw into your vape battery pack and you are good to go. Our cartridges are ready to use and fits all standard vape battery packs.

About this brand

Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!