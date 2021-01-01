About this product

Packed with more than just US-grown hemp-based CBD, these gummies also contain 600mg of alkalizing apple cider vinegar per bottle and additional support from vitamins B9 and B12. Our PureKana Apple Cider Vinegar gummies are completely vegan, are lab-tested for purity, and feature a whopping 1500mg of CBD per container. At PureKana, we believe in committing to full transparency and using only the finest ingredients, which is expressed in our resulting products and by our happy customers who swear by PureKana. These ACV gummies are perfect for those that already take apple cider vinegar or want to incorporate it into their diets, yet still would like to get their daily fill of hemp oil. Combining these two masterful ingredients together, we developed a product that is convenient to consume, even on the go.