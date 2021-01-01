 Loading…

PureKana 25mg Blue Raspberry Vegan Gummies (60 ct.)

by PureKana

About this product

PureKana blue raspberry CBD gummies boast a whopping 1500mg of broad spectrum CBD per bottle, which means there is about 25mg of broad spectrum hemp per gummy, as there is 60 gummies total. We utilize lab testing to ensure that our products truly contain what our labels say. In the heavily unregulated CBD industry, we believe it is vital to be honest about the contents and quality of your products, which is why we take this matter so seriously.

About this brand

PureKana's mission is to lead the industry in bringing high-quality hemp cannabidiol (CBD) based products to the marketplace. We strive to educate the world on the benefits of hemp extract, and it is our goal to offer the industry's highest quality, most trusted products.

