About this product

PureKana blue raspberry CBD gummies boast a whopping 1500mg of broad spectrum CBD per bottle, which means there is about 25mg of broad spectrum hemp per gummy, as there is 60 gummies total. We utilize lab testing to ensure that our products truly contain what our labels say. In the heavily unregulated CBD industry, we believe it is vital to be honest about the contents and quality of your products, which is why we take this matter so seriously.