PureKana 25mg Keep Calm Vegan Gummies (60 ct.)

by PureKana

PureKana 25mg Keep Calm Vegan Gummies (60 ct.)

About this product

PureKana's all new Calm CBD Gummies formula delivers an original blend of ashwagandha and CBD to help manage stress's daily effects. Life is tough, and things certainly don't seem to be getting easier anytime soon. At PureKana, we remain committed to offering customers the most advanced wellness experience possible using pure, authentic, USA-sourced ingredients. In fact, all PureKana products are made using aerial parts hemp extract, meaning nothing but the above-ground parts of the hemp plant are used. This results in products that are rich in active hemp phytochemical content and rich in genetically selected CBD. Each Calm CBD Gummy delivers approximately 25mg of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD). We recommend taking one gummy twice a day or as needed to help deal with the effects of life's stressful situations.

About this brand

PureKana's mission is to lead the industry in bringing high-quality hemp cannabidiol (CBD) based products to the marketplace. We strive to educate the world on the benefits of hemp extract, and it is our goal to offer the industry's highest quality, most trusted products.

