PureKana 25mg Watermelon Delta8 Vegan Gummies (20 ct.)

by PureKana

Packed with more than just organic, US-grown hemp-based Delta-8, these gummies contain 500mg ∆8 per bottle in our mouth watering Lime flavor.

PureKana's mission is to lead the industry in bringing high-quality hemp cannabidiol (CBD) based products to the marketplace. We strive to educate the world on the benefits of hemp extract, and it is our goal to offer the industry's highest quality, most trusted products.

