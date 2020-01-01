 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. CBD Neck and Décolleté Anti-Aging Cream

CBD Neck and Décolleté Anti-Aging Cream

by PURILITY

$49.97MSRP

About this product

Our Neck & Décolleté Anti-Aging Cream helps to tone, firm, and tighten the neck area by forming a protective barrier while improving its overall elasticity and thickness. Naturally hydrates the skin and helps minimize pre-existing lines and wrinkles - Repairs skin’s elasticity from sun damage and age - USA Grade-A premium Full Spectrum CBD – 20mg - Nourishes skin to reveal a radiant youthful glow - Perfect for all skin types - Visibly tightens, lifts, firms, and smooths skin - 100% organic, vegan, and gluten-free - USA-grown and processed (Made in Florida)

About this brand

We are committed to providing premium-quality products that are sourced from the purest CBD available. Our products are tested in certified third-party labs to guarantee our rigorous standards. We stand behind our products by offering a 100% satisfaction guarantee, exceptional customer service, and a dedication to providing products for a better healthier world.