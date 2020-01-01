 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Nexus Ceramic DisQ Atomizer - Matte BlaQ

Nexus Ceramic DisQ Atomizer - Matte BlaQ

by Qloud Up

Write a review
Qloud Up Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Nexus Ceramic DisQ Atomizer - Matte BlaQ
Qloud Up Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Nexus Ceramic DisQ Atomizer - Matte BlaQ
Qloud Up Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Nexus Ceramic DisQ Atomizer - Matte BlaQ

$14.95MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Temperature Control Capability Non Combustion Longest Lasting Atomizer Ceramic Disq Atomizer Deep-Seated Donut Chamber (½ gram capacity) 510 Threaded Compatible with most disposable cartridges No Wicks, Glues or Dyes Designed in the USA Quality Inspected in the USA

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Qloud Up Logo
Multi-Award Winning Vaporizers