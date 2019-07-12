DrRexT
on July 12th, 2019
I found this product at my medical educational seminar. 1. I walked to the convention center the first day, and back - I had 25000 steps that day. My knee was hurting the next day, so I took the bus. I found their booth on the morning break. The people were so nice, and massaged a little muscle rub into the sore knee. I also had some of the vape. Funny to watch a bunch of doctors vaping like kids behind the barn. The next morning, I felt like running to the show.b Mu knee felt fine. Still does. 2. I umpire fast pitch softball on weekends. I took a foul tip to the left forearm and it hurt like....well. It raised a bump immediately. When I got home I rubbed little muscle rub into it. Next day, I forgot that I had been hit. No pain, no bruising, no swelling. 3. Our society (I am a podiatrist) is now pushing CBD as an alternative to opioids. The AMA is also. Enough said. Rex Thornhill, DPM