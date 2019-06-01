BrianLBNY
on June 1st, 2019
High quality product, very helpful to relax.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
50 mg Bath Bomb (Restore) All our bath bombs are loaded with an amazing 50 mg of pure, organic CBD oil. Let our Restore bath bomb restore your mind, your body and your spirit with scents of eucalyptus essential oil and 50 mg of CBD oil. Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Epsom Salt, Coconut Oil, Essential Oil, Aqua, Polysorbate 80, FD&C Colorant, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
on June 1st, 2019
High quality product, very helpful to relax.