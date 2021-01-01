About this product
The RAW 4 Piece Shredder uses the most well-proven designs for its teeth and operation. Sometimes classic and old school are the best way to ensure the most reliable & efficient cuts, shreds and grinds. RAW Shredders use a classic, strongly proven notch-tooth design with angle enhancements and edge bumps to push material from the edges back into the center shredding area.
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
