Bakepack

by RAW

RAW Apparel Other Apparel Bakepack

About this product

The ROLLING PAPERS x RAW Bakepack features 5 layer construction to be odor resistant, water resistant, and has spaces to carry all of your smoking needs! It features a front compartment with cross straps & cords, a pouch to easily hold your smaller accessories, a foiled extra smell resistant mini trap, two larger padded compartments, internal tray (or laptop) slot, padded straps, siliconized zippers and a padded backing. In short, it’s RAWESOME!!!

About this brand

RAW Logo
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

