About this product

Are you a backroller? I made something really special for you! These are not upside down – these are the new RAW Black Inside Out Papers made just for backrolling!! You guys asked for a special paper just for backrolling and I work for you, so here’s what I made for you! Each sheet is made inside out so the gumline is already facing down and away from you, perfect for backrolling! Backrolling is a very tricky roll, and I have the ultimate RAWspect for anyone who does it.