Black Magnetic Tray Cover Large

by RAW

RAW Other Miscellaneous Black Magnetic Tray Cover Large

The new RAW Black Magnetic Tray Cover – not only is it beautiful, but it’s also a great way to put away your stuff without having to put away your stuff! Just slap the cover on your rolling tray and it keeps out dog hair, cat hair, prying eyes, and it’s a secondary surface you can roll on. You can also slide it onto the bottom of the tray to make it a more stable tray to roll on in your lap. Plus you can use it as a giant fridge magnet or throw it on the side of your car to make friends everywhere you go! 😂

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

