Black Single Wide Double Feed
by RAWWrite a review
RAW Black Single Wide Double Feed is double pressed extra-fine for the thinnest unbleached rolling paper we have ever made. This unique artisan paper is produced in the Alcoy region of Spain where the dry Valencian winds make humidity optimally low. RAW Black Paper is so thin that it allows you to truly taste your terps! RAW Black was created for a new generation as the next level of top shelf smoking materials.
RAW
