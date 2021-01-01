About this product
To go with the finest rolling papers ever made, RAW Black Rolling Tips are meticulously made using the old ways that master craftsmen have passed down for generations. RAW Black Rolling Tips roll smoothly to give you an exceptional smoke. They’re strong enough to hold up to your next sesh.
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.