Empire $100 Bill Rolling Papers
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
The fiber used in these cones is also so thin you can see through it and has a special watermark which make it one of the most advanced papers in the world. The watermark works by making the cone burn evenly without any runs and if for any reason there was a run the quick burn vertical watermark evens out the burning.
on March 29th, 2018
Burns nice and slow, The 6 pack or 3 pack are recommended & great to have around the man cave
on October 25th, 2017
You can never go wrong with the raw cones.
on March 30th, 2017
A friend brought these along on a ski trip and they worked exactly as advertised. They have great taste as with most of RAW's products, and by that I mean I don't taste it. Only downside is my IG post got maaaaad shade thrown at it because people said I was weak for the filter being too long and wrap too short. It may be small but it's fierce as I always say. Also - I love what RAW puts their $ towards. After finding that out, I'll only buy their stuff. The Patagonia of rolling papers and I'm for it.