Classic Creaseless Papers

by RAW

About this product

RAW Natural Rolling Papers contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers. The paper are a translucent natural light brown color and so thin that you can see through it.

2 customer reviews

insanescenario

I cannot stress enough how much I love RAW products! slow burning and and good sticking gum #420sweepstakes

pecur

switched to RAW from RIZLA cheaper, more for your money and nice wide surface that sticks well and does not interfere with the medicine smell/taste.

About this brand

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.