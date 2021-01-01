 Loading…

by RAW

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

RAW Classic Creaseless Kingsize Supreme is made on modernized version of “La Bicicleta”, an antique machine that was originally power by pedaling (like a bicycle!) We’ve recreated, electrified and modernized La Bicicleta but it’s original roots show through in ever sheet of RAW Creaseless Kingsize Supreme. These flat, creaseless packs are the original style of rolling papers that even pre-date interleaving. They’re the same today as they were 100+ years ago, & still made in the birthplace of rolling papers. RAW Classic Creaseless Paper for smoother burning – made for the true purist!

About this brand

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

