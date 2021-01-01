Classic Rolling Tray XXL
About this product
The iconic RAW Classic stuff you love on the biggest tray we offer! It’s only natural to roll up the best paper on the best rolling tray.
About this brand
RAW
RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.
