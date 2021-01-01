 Loading…

Classic King Size Paper Roll 3m

by RAW

RAW Smoking Rolling Papers Classic King Size Paper Roll 3m

The RAW Classic Rolls are for those who want to choose their own size of paper. Each roll contains 9ft of the unrefined paper.

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

