French Fry Rolling Tray Small

by RAW

RAW Smoking Rolling Trays French Fry Rolling Tray Small

Why get baked when you can get French fried? Like every RAWthentic product, this one is produced in thick-gauge metal with curved sides so material doesn’t get lost in the corners. This small metal rolling tray is not only functional, it looks delicious!

RAW Natural Rolling Papers have developed a cult-like following. RAW are pure, less processed rolling papers unlike anything that you have ever seen or smoked. Because they contain a hybrid blend of unbleached (not chlorine whitened) fibers, the paper is a translucent natural light brown color. RAW is so thin that you can see through it.

