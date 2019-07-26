doobiesnackz on July 26th, 2019

Was excited to try this cart! Bisti x Animas sounded like a couchmelter, and it IS indeed! In the 86% THC range, this a potent lil cutey, but dont get it twisted, the oil in this cart will put you down like Michael Jackson on propofol! D.I.T.D. but can be functional in the daytime off a small puff, or even just inhaling the vapors produced during preheat mode. A relaxed indica-fied day! Taste is just pure fresh cut terpiness, straight gas and a limonene-citrus fruity blend, reminds me of a Double IPA but just GAS on GAS on that citrus note. Delicious rips in store, but even more for those who hit a great cart like this right & inhale through your nose while hitting, & exhale a lil nasally, get that olfactory goodness going! Raw Garden's Animas Badlands - A1 PURE GAS! Live res dabs in a cart. Stuff's like natural, more enjoyable Ambien lmao.