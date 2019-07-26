 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Animas Badlands Live Resin Cartridge .5g

Animas Badlands Live Resin Cartridge .5g

by Raw Garden

About this product

Animas Badlands 0.5g Cartridge Animas Valley x Bisti Badlands Indica Dominant Raw Garden’s high potency refined live resin vape cartridge is made from single source live resin with Cannabis terpenes.

doobiesnackz

Was excited to try this cart! Bisti x Animas sounded like a couchmelter, and it IS indeed! In the 86% THC range, this a potent lil cutey, but dont get it twisted, the oil in this cart will put you down like Michael Jackson on propofol! D.I.T.D. but can be functional in the daytime off a small puff, or even just inhaling the vapors produced during preheat mode. A relaxed indica-fied day! Taste is just pure fresh cut terpiness, straight gas and a limonene-citrus fruity blend, reminds me of a Double IPA but just GAS on GAS on that citrus note. Delicious rips in store, but even more for those who hit a great cart like this right & inhale through your nose while hitting, & exhale a lil nasally, get that olfactory goodness going! Raw Garden's Animas Badlands - A1 PURE GAS! Live res dabs in a cart. Stuff's like natural, more enjoyable Ambien lmao.

Raw Garden creates clean and accessible cannabis products for the masses. We merge our expertise in farming and biotechnology to produce superior flowers in one of the world’s premiere agricultural regions. Our team consists of multi-generational farmers, nerdy scientists, and heady enthusiasts all devoted to organic farming and bringing clean cannabis to everyone. We are your trusted single source flower.